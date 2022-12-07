Chasing Classic Cars

Not Available

Wayne Carini chases cars for a living. Not literally, but if a vehicle were an iconic Mercedes Gullwing or a luxurious Maserati Ghibli, for instance, and Carini saw it in motion, it's a sure bet he would get himself in gear and run after it. That's how much this man loves classic cars, a passion that Velocity has captured for this series since 2008. Known as a "collector car archaeologist," Carini leads viewers into the business of locating high-end automobiles stashed in homes, garages and barns in the U.S. and abroad. When he finds a gem, Carini negotiates to buy it, then resells at auction or privately. Along the way he talks shop with respected collectors, restorers and artisans.