Chasing Rainbows

Set in Montreal in the period after World War I, the series starred Paul Gross and Michael Riley as Paul Kincaid and Christopher Blaine, two veterans readapting to peacetime civilian life at the dawn of the Jazz Age. Kincaid initially takes a job as a manager of a brothel which he transforms into a thriving jazz nightclub, while Blaine struggles with a life of smalltime criminality and alcoholism. Their friendship is tested when Paula Ashley (Julie Stewart), an aspiring playwright and Blaine's girlfriend, begins an affair with Kincaid.