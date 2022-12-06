Chasing Tail

Not Available

Connecticut is home to some of the richest suburbs in America, but that doesn’t mean it’s impervious to pests. The state is infested with white-tailed deer, infamous for causing car accidents and spreading Lyme disease. That’s where Mike Andronaco and his buddies come in. The gang keeps the deer population at bay by hunting on the sprawling properties of wealthy landowners. Mike gets the meat and the residents get some relief, but it’s not that simple: a culture clash is unleashed when the arrows begin to fly.