"Chasing the Dream", a nine-part Golf Channel series premiering Tuesday, Oct. 2, will chronicle the stories of two men from opposite sides of the country and opposite sides of life as they attempt to realize their dream of competing on the PGA TOUR. For professional golfers Chris Anderson and Robbie Biershenk, the quest to make it to the big leagues of golf is filled with professional and personal sacrifices, highs and lows, successes and failures. Anderson, 41, from Yorba Linda, Calif., has tasted success in professional golf and is looking to resurrect a once-promising career, highlighted by two stints on the PGA TOUR in 2003 and 2005 and a victory on the Web.com Tour (formerly Nationwide Tour) in 2004. Biershenk, 35, owner of Shank's Driving Range in Greenville, S.C. and a former competitor on Golf Channel's popular Big Break series, has set a goal to join his older brother Tommy on the PGA TOUR. Their stories are not the same, but they have the same dream - to walk the fairways among the game's elite players. (Source: The GOLF Channel)