Cheap Love

Junichi is a scout recruiting girls for work in night clubs; but in contrast to what he does, he is actually a sentimental person at heart. Nanami, who is a music teacher at a junior high school, wishes that something would happen to change the course of her ordinary life. Being from a high-class family and having committed to an arranged marriage with a government official, she and the street smart Junichi are from two different worlds. Their initial meetings always ended in disdain for the other, but when Junichi helps her find some sheets of music precious to her, she begins to think that he could change her life. Although it goes against everything that her upbringing has taught her, Nanami decides to give him a chance. --TBS