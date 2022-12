Not Available

Saki and team are a special band of scoundrels. They are out to swindle other scoundrels. They were formed by detective Kazuki to trick swindlers and take back what was stolen from the deceived, the tricked and the downtrodden. At the same Saki is in an all-girl band. Others are unaware that she is a Japanese 'idol' especially because she is in has a day job, has short hair and never lets on. She also uses an alias while performing as a musical idol.