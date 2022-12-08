Not Available

It happens to everyone...you're standing at a party and the person in front of you is talking about String Theory or something else that sounds too smart for you to really understand. You nod until you find a way to change the subject. We're here to help and give you the ammunition to keep up with your most intelligent friends. Every episode of Cheat Sheet gives you everything you need to know about one high concept science subject. Each episode will be fast-paced and entertaining but will also break the concepts down to the simplest parts. These are the science ideas and facts that everyone should know, things you once learned but hardly remember. Give us half an hour and we'll get you up to speed.