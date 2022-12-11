Cheating Love

Not Available

Commander Tosapol or Bakphon (Sukolwat Kanarat), an indie-type Isaan blood-buster squadron who doesn't adhere to rules. Disguised as Lukthung Mo Lam to investigate drug trafficking cases With the help of best friends from Khok E-Keng, their hometown of Nong Khai, Bak Suea (Atirut Singhamphon) and Kaewta (Supaporn Malisorn), but the mission almost missed. Because of being interrupted by ignorance from Chalothon or Shilo (Seffani Awanik), a arrogant, selfish heir to a billionaire business. who combines the position of a net idol, a trendsetter in the hipster lifestyle in the social world and is a bastard of drunkards with Pak Pla Ra, a bad-mouthed Isaan young man who lives in the same house as Aunt Nuan (Good Dee Dee Dee), the mother who raised her. that he is a policeman She only knew that she was just a young man from Ban Na who was always looking to trick her.