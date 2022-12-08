Not Available

A passion project for Executive Producers Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, CHEER goes inside the high stakes, high pressure world of competitive cheerleading with tough-as-nails coach, Patty Ann Romero. Romero's senior team consists of 20 highly-conditioned athletes capable of jaw-dropping stunts and perfectly choreographed dance moves. When they're not practicing in their New Jersey gym, these ordinary teenage girls must balance a grueling schedule of conditioning and competitions along with school and the pressures of everyday life.