Not Available

Cheers

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Paramount Television

Sam, a former pitcher for the Boston Red Sox, owns and runs Cheers, a cozy bar in Boston. Somewhat snobby, beautiful and intelligent Diane -- forced to become a waitress when her fiance jilts her -- constantly bickers with Sam. Eventually, they fall in love. Several wacky characters make the bar their home-away-from-home, including sarcastic waitress Carla, beer-loving Norm and Boston letter carrier Cliff.

Cast

Ted DansonSam Malone
Kirstie AlleyRebecca Howe
Rhea PerlmanCarla Tortelli
John RatzenbergerCliff Clavin
George WendtNorm Peterson
Kelsey GrammerFrasier Crane

View Full Cast >

Images