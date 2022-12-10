Not Available

Cheese: A Love Story is an exploration and celebration of one of the world’s most beloved foods through the lens of Afrim Pristine, the world’s youngest Maître Fromager, or cheese master. Since childhood, cheese has been his life. Born into a family cheese business (the renown Cheese Boutique in Toronto) Afrim embraced his role as the son who would eventually carry on his family’s impressive legacy. He committed early to a life built around cheese. In a six-part journey, Afrim travels to some of the most iconic places and secret hidden gems you’ve never heard of to show the world of cheese like it’s never been seen before. From Switzerland, France and Greece, to back home in Toronto, Quebec and British Columbia; Afrim’s love of cheese only grows fonder as he gets a deeper look at how each culture has made it their own