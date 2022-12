Not Available

Sometimes happiness knocks your door when you're least expecting it. That's exactly what happens with Neel and Sameera, when one mundane day an unwanted guest- a big ol' golden retriever, accidentally enters their home and turns their life around in ways more than one. The story of cheesecake revolves around how the unconditional love of a pet plays a key role in bringing the couple closer and helping them find happiness in each other's company.