Cheetah Kingdom focuses on the rescue, rehabilitation and release of this African big cat and follows the largest cheetah release programme attempted in Namibia, a country that is home to roughly a quarter of the world's cheetah population, where they're routinely trapped by farmers protecting their land. The series follows Dave Houghton, an ex-pat Brit and former cameraman turned conservationist, and looks at the incredible work of dedicated staff at the AfriCat Foundation, in the spectacular Okonjima Game Reserve. Viewers also get a taste of Dave's unique life at Okonjima with his partner Carla where even the nearest food shop is an hour's drive away.