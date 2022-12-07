Not Available

"Chef Academy" chronicles award-winning chef Jean-Christophe Novelli's move to Los Angeles as he opens a cooking school and trains and transforms those who aspire to cook like professionals. Voted "World's Sexiest Chef" by The New York Times, Novelli is a Michelin and 5AA Rosette award-winning chef with restaurants in London, France and South Africa. His Novelli Academy Cookery School in the UK has placed in the "Top 25 Cookery Schools in the World". The docu-series will follow Novelli as he moves to the United States and sets up the school, and will chronicle as his students are tested and measured based on what they have learned.