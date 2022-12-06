Not Available

Chef At Large is an all-access back stage pass to the fast-paced hidden world of chefs and cuisines. Chef Michael Smith is on the adventure of a lifetime as he travels to meet other skilled chefs, investigates their amazing and diverse kitchens and documents their unique and challenging worlds. Chef At Large presents a creative and insightful exploration into culinary culture. Join Chef Michael Smith as he visits and explores everything from Cooks Studio Café in Vancouver’s East End, to Fire & Ice, ice and sugar sculptures by Golden Chefs, to Mushroom Foraging in the wilds of Oregon. Viewers will be introduced to a variety of talented and fascinating people as they deal with their distinctive culinary challenges. Whether Michael’s getting creative and messy, laughing it up with other chefs or discovering some very exceptional and special people and their kitchen settings, Chef at Large educates, enlightens and entertains!