Not Available

Two of the country’s hottest chefs face off to see who can get a completely clueless cook to create the best restaurant quality dish, in only one hour. The catch? The chefs never step foot in the kitchen. Isolated in their own private booth, each chef watches their clueless cook on a monitor, guiding them step-by-step through an earpiece before the final dish is plated and judged. The winning chef names the losing chef’s punishment - a shift doing the dirtiest and most tedious job in the winner's restaurant. It’s ego against ego and dish against dish in Chef In Your Ear!