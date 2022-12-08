Not Available

You may know Simon Gault as executive chef of Euro restaurant, MasterChef New Zealand judge or, according to a recent poll, the ninth most- trusted New Zealander. But now you're about to see another side of the country's favourite cook: Chef On A Mission. Simon's mission: to change the way people eat. Over six action-packed episodes, Simon leaves the comfort of his five-star Auckland waterfront kitchen and takes his ideas about food, nutrition and flavour right to the heartland - and the people who live and work there.