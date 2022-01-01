Not Available

Chef Wanted with Anne Burrell currently airs on Food Network Thursday night at 10pm. In this show, chef Anne Burrell travels to different parts of the country and visits owners of restaurants in need of a new executive chef. Burrell brings in four chefs to compete for the job. The chefs are tested in their culinary skills. When a chef does the worst in one of the first two tests, the owner will usually tell the worst chef, "your interview is over." The final two chefs left in the competition take part in the final and most important test, running the kitchen in a dinner service with one chef running the kitchen one night, the other the next night. Both are allowed to make their own menus, and present the menus to chef Burrell, the owners, and staff who give comments. In the most part, the dinner services for both chefs have rough patches, but they both usually wind up finishing the dinner service. Once both services are complete, the owners decide which chef did better and who they want to be their new executive chef. Season two ended on April 25, 2013. Season three premieres on Thursday August 1, 2013