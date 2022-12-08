Chef wanted with Anne Burrell

Not Available

When top restaurants are in need of an executive chef - the critical employee who can make or break a restaurant - they turn to Anne Burrell. Each week Anne puts four candidates through the toughest job interview of their lives - testing everything from their culinary mettle to business acumen. It all ends with the biggest test of all: running the restaurant. After a grueling "interview" process, only the chef who serves up the most profitable and delicious dinner service lands the dream job as the restaurant's new Executive Chef.