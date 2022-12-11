Not Available

Chefs A’ Field is an American documentary cooking series broadcast on PBS that focuses on the personal stories of farmers, fishermen, foragers and chefs, offering viewers a new way of looking at their food, environment, and community. Each episode of Chefs A’ Field starts with a well-known restaurant, travels to the field and returns to the kitchen, where the ingredients are transformed into dishes on the menus of America’s finest restaurants. The audience views the chefs' interactions with farmers and fishermen.