Chekhov Comedy Shorts

A who's who of British comedic talent combine in four plays of debt, disagreements and duels. Steve Coogan, Mat Horne, Julian Barrett, Julia Davis, Sheridan Smith and Reece Shearsmith are among the stellar line-up bringing a quartet of Anton Chekhov's most popular comedy shorts to life. This outstanding comedy cast will perform the legendary Russian playwright's one-act plays, including The Proposal, The Dangers of Tobacco and The Bear, in celebration of the 150th anniversary of his birth.