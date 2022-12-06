Not Available

Chelmsford 123 was a situation comedy produced for British Channel 4 television by Hat Trick Productions. It ran for two seasons, of six and seven episodes, in 1988 and 1990. The series was located in the British town of Chelmsford in 123 AD and concerned the comic power struggle between Roman governor Aulus Paulinus (Jimmy Mulville) and the British chieftain, Badvoc (Rory McGrath). Britain is cold and wet, and Aulus was given the Governor's job as a suitable punishment for accidentally insulting the Holy Roman Emperors' girlfriend. Aulus was a rather delicate Roman, who was usually outwitted by the scheming Badvoc, who hadn't had a haircut for twenty-five years. It was the first series from Hat Trick Productions who were set to become the most successful independent company making comedy and comedy-quiz-shows for British TV in the 1990s.