Eight months ago, fate brought Chelsey and Kelsey together when, while shopping at the Container Store, they both realized that sharing a place in Brentwood was better than having one's own place in North Hollywood. These attractively single girls support each other through the daily struggle to live a life of leisure. They're not, like, best friends... but they're really good roommates. CHELSEY AND KELSEY is a frothy cautionary tale of tabloid addicted L.A. roommates in a post-Kardashian world. Having spent a decade waiting for their five minutes of fame, these really good roommates have scored the must have celebrity accessory of the year: the BABY BUMP... And they're milking it for all it's worth.