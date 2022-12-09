Cherry Magic

Not Available

Kiyoshi Adachi is a 30-year old office worker who gains the ability to read the minds of anyone they touch, acquired simply by maintaining his virginity for 30 years. Confused by his newfound power, he accidentally touches his co-worker, Yūichi Kurosawa, who also happens to be the most attractive guy and the best salesman in the company. This brief contact already reveals to Adachi that Kurosawa is madly in love with him, an unexpected realization behind Kurosawa's generally cool and composed demeanor. Their relationship is in the balance as Adachi figures out how to navigate through life hearing the voices of people's hearts.