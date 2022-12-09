Cherry Season

Not Available

// LA NUMERAZIONE DEGLI EPISODI SEGUE LA PROGRAMMAZIONE ITALIANA DI CANALE 5 // Öykü's biggest dream is to become a successful stylist. She is living in the neighborhood with her mother and her little brother. She falls in love with her best friend Burcu's brother Mete. But Mete does not feel the same. One day, Mete falls in love with Öykü's evil friend Seyma, so Öykü gives up on Mete. Öykü then accidentally meets Mete's best friend and business partner Ayaz. Ayaz is a very handsome man. He falls in love with Öykü right away and even if she pushes him away, he keeps coming back. One day Burcu sends a box of chocolate and a love note to her brother, but she signs it with Öykü's name. When Öykü finds out about what happened, she runs to Mete's office to take the present with the note before he sees it. When she arrives, Ayaz has already read the note and he discovers that the girl he likes is in love with his best friend. In that moment Mete arrives and asks who that gift is for. Öykü, ashamed and afraid of his reaction, says that she brought the gifs for Ayaz and tells Mete that she's in love with his friend, but of course it's a lie. So Ayaz and Öykü pretend to be a couple, until they start falling in love for real...