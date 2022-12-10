Cherry＆GAL’s

Not Available

A young schoolgirl, Ruruna, finds herself in the wrong group of friends who only talk about their sexual escapades. Not having any experience, she feels left out. Her friend Ria says: "Hey, why don't you try having sex with my little brother? I do it all the time!" They end up both having their way with the poor boy... Elena, Ruruna and Ria's schoolmate, while going to a compensated date, notices a cute little boy on a train, whom she decides to tease a little. When she arrives to the place, to her surprise, he turns out to be the one she arranged the meeting with. Realising he doesn't have any means to pay her, she decides to go all the way with him for free.