Chess Warriors

The story starts with a match of chinese chess between the King of China (in red pawns) and the King of Khitan (in black pawns). However, this match uses real people on the chess board. When the match started, the King keeps on losing his pawns and begins to get upset. This is because of his "loyal" chancellor who works for the King of Khitan behind people's back. On the other hand, xuē yí piào, a lover and expert of Chinese chess is watching the match outside the palace, while abserving the match. he started to sigh and saying out loud that the King is an idiot. At the nearly end of the match, there were only two pawns left, the chariot and the minister of the red. The chariot, yuè huái xiān is the most well-trained one out of the others, he managed to defeat a few black pawns. Seeing this, the chancellor starts to get annoyed, planning to kill him if he doesn't die in this match. The chariot of the blacks started to fight with him and the tired yuè huái xiān can't stand the attacks and so he fell off his chariot. The black chariot, take this chance and tried to kill him but yuè huái xiān managed to block some of his attacks but at the end, he lost his right arm after being run over by the black chariot's wheel while his attempt to dodge an attack. The pawn was taken down on the chessboard outside the palace and the people started to get worried as they were excited when a few black pawns were taken down off the board. Yè yè xīn the daughter of the general of the red pawns who was a close friend of yuè huái xiān got more worried than any others. Even after losing his arm, yuè huái xiān attempted to protect the general. Just before the black chariot gave the last attack to the minister, the King of China stopped the match by admitting that he has lost. And the King of Khitan said that next time, whoever loses the match must call the winner father. yuè huái xiān and the general are taken away to the doctor in the palace. However, the chancellor thought of a plan to kill them both. He uses the name of the King behind his back that they were to be planked till their death and their families kicked out of the city. yuè huái xiān managed to live where the general didn't, yuè huái xiān was then thrown into pigpen, leaving him to die. xuē yí piào passed by the pigpen and noticed the blood-soaked yuè huái xiān. He carried yuè huái xiān home to his blind mother. yè yè xīn and her mother are being forced out of the city, yè yè xīn escaped the chancellor's son but her mother was killed in the attempt to safe her daughter. yuè huái xiān becomes friend with xuē yí piào and the adventure begins. After meeting yè yè xīn, xuē yí piào starts to like her. After knowing that yuè huái xiān still lives, the chancellor ordered his daughter, lěng yán to kill him. lěng yán orders the killer, bā léi wǔ and lěng yán instead she pays him and stand and watch. She later sees a lot about yuè huái xiān and started to doubt her father about yuè huái xiān being a traitor. This makes lěng yán want to get closer to him and she ends up falling in love with yuè huái xiān and didn't tell him the fact that she is the daughter of the chancellor and yè yè xīn becomes jealous of lěng yán. After discovering that lěng yán is the daughter of the chancellor, yuè huái xiān started to distant from her. lěng yán starts to get on really well with xuē yí piào and they call each other pals. And later on the story, she starts to notice that she has feeling for him. On the other hand yè yè xīn starts to forgive for what yuè huái xiān did and they become close again.