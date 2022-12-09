Chewing Gum

Not Available

Tracey Gordon is a religious, Beyoncé-obsessed 22-year-old who is fast finding out that the more she learns about the world, the less she understands. Tracey and her mates are in their early twenties, living in an estate in Tower Hamlets, east London. They're all stuck in their youth, living in the moment and coasting through their days with minimum responsibility. Future plans don't extend much beyond saving up for the latest pair of trainers, a new car, or a Cambodian Weave. Tracey, however, seems capable of more. But growing up in a strict religious environment means her path into adulthood has been... interesting. She's wise but innocent, genuflecting equally to both Beyoncé and Jesus. Living in a swiftly changing London, we watch as she crashes her way through what she should and shouldn't be doing.