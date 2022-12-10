Cheyenne et Lola

Not Available

Just released from prison six months ago, Cheyenne is cleaning ferries while dreaming of fleeing to the Amazon. Lola is a stunning, selfish Parisian without scruples who appears in the north of France to move in with her lover. When Lola murders her lover's wife, Cheyenne, an involuntary witness, knows she will be charged with the murder because of her criminal record. She is obliged to seek help from the local crime boss to get rid of the body. A favor that will drag the two women into a dangerous game of duplicity, all while making a fortune behind everyone's back.