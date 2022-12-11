Not Available

Chhatrasal is the first historical epic based on the life of the unsung warrior King Chhatrasal of Bundelkhand. Its story goes back to 16th century India when the Mughal empire was expanding under the leadership of tyrant Aurangzeb, who mounted towards Delhi and dethroned his father Shahjahan, declaring himself "Alamgir Aurangzeb", which means 'conqueror of the world'. Around the same time in Bundelkhand, it was predicted that a child will be born who would free his people and bring them back to their motherland. That child was Chhatrasal. He was a hero from medieval India who never lost any battle against the Mughals.