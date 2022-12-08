Chhota Bheem

Not Available

The extremely strong Bheem lives in a fictional town called Dholakpur set in rural India. The series revolves around Bheem, a nine-year-old boy, who is brave, strong and intelligent.[5] Bheem's rival is Kalia Pahelwan, a jealous ten -year-old bully, who is envious of Bheem's popularity. Kalia, along with his sidekicks Dholu and Bholu, always plots to embarrass and defeat Bheem but never succeeds. The story revolves around Bheem and his friends and their rivalry with Kalia and his friends. All the children of Dholakpur look up to Bheem, as he solves everyone's problems. He also defeated some enemies in and around Dholakpur like the evil demon Kirmada, Kichak & Mangal Singh.Bheem earns the trust of Dholakpur and Raja Indravarma and is believed to marry Princess Indumati in the future.When Bheem eats a laddoo,he has the power to fight.