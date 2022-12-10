Chica Vampiro

Not Available

Daisy O'Brian is a normal girl who dreams of a singing career in musical comedy. Her parents are vampires, and per her family tradition, she must decide to become a vampire or not on her 16th birthday. On that day, Daisy decides to stay human to live next to her love, Max, who is her neighbor and classmate. However, that same day, a fatal accident changes her life forever. The doctor says to her parents that she is not going to make it. So, her parents decide to bite Daisy, to save her, turning her into a vampire. This makes Vicente (her younger brother) the only mortal in the family. From that moment, Daisy leads a double life full of risks, where she must attend a human school, hiding her nature, and also go to vampire school and take classes for newly bitten vampires.