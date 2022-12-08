Not Available

Robert Redford's Sundance Productions, along with award-winning filmmakers Marc Levin and Mark Benjamin, are the driving forces behind "Chicagoland," a non-scripted, eight-part docuseries about the challenges facing a quintessential American city. Those challenges -- public education, street violence and neighborhood infrastructure prevalent among them -- are not unique to Chicago, but the program's storylines focus on how the city's policymakers -- chiefly Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who has a starring role -- are attempting to unite with community leaders and residents to affect positive change and allow aspirations to be realized. And how that ultimately plays out in the Windy City, according to the producers, will tell a lot about where the country is headed. Mark Konkol, a former Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter for the Chicago Sun-Times, narrates the hourlong episodes.