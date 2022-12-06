Not Available

Through years of ceaseless hustle, AJ Johnson has worked to build his salon from the ground up—and now AJ's of Chicago is one of the hottest beauty destinations in the Windy City. This summer Style is transporting you there to follow AJ and his star team of hairstylists and makeup artists via the new series "Chicagolicious". With his handpicked staff of talented and fiery individuals, AJ is determined to take his business and brand to the next level. Go inside the glamorous and drama-filled world of these driven professionals as they create jaw-dropping looks for their celebrity clientele and strive to make AJ's of Chicago a national enterprise. (Source: Style Network)