Masumi Sendo (Yutaka Matsushige) is a high school teacher who has grown apart from his only son and lives a lonely life. He used to teach his students in the old-fashioned, passionate way, but he feels frustrated every day that it does not work with today's dry children. Then one day, Sendo suddenly receives news of his son's accident and rushes to his hospital room. He finds his son Katsuki (Umi Inowaki) lying in a vegetative state in front of him.