Chico-chan ni Shikarareru!

Not Available

The show's main protagonist is the 5-year-old title character Chico-chan. An actor wears a costume with an oversize head to portray her, while the broadcasts show her face in 3D computer graphics, which allows for a variety of outrageous expressions and effects. Accompanied by comedian Takashi Okamura, the show features Chico-chan asking Okamura and others simple questions, such as "Why do people wave their hands when they say goodbye?" If they cannot answer properly, she spits out her sarcastic signature phrase, "Botto ikiten ja ne-yo!" (Don't sleep through life!) Yuichi Kimura provides the voice of Chico-chan.