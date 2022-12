Not Available

Chidiya Ghar is a house named after Mrs. Chidiya Kesari Narayan, late wife of retired principal, Shri Kesari Narayan. The story is about Kesari, his two sons, Ghotak and Gomukh, their respective wives, Koyal and Mayuri, younger son Kapi, grandchildren Gillu, Gajgamini and Chitti, daughter Maina, son-in-law Totaram, sister Billo, servant Gadha Prasad, his wife Nagin and brother Mendak Prasad. Their names resemble animals and each individual bears some animal's characteristic.