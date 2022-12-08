Chiipu Furaito

Not Available

Miharu Aizawa receives an order to work for Cherry's Airlines from major airline. Cherry's Airlines is a low cost, budget carrier. The concept for Cherry's Airlines is to provide little to no service, all for the lowest cost to the passenger. Miharu struggles with her new job, because she is trained to provide excellant service from her previous company. Miharu begins to feel gloomy from struggling with her amateur colleagues and against the low cost policy of her company. Nevertheless, Miharu works hard for Cherry's Airlines first flight.