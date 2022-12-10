Chijo no Kiss

Not Available

Is it pleasant to be object of obsession of a perfect man? This is the start of a cohabitation story between a woman who thinks "It's more fun to be fulfilled with my interests rather than love," Waka, and a man who has an unrequited love while doing everything he can to persuade her, Shinobu! Waka, who's a librarian, was looking for a place to move into with her huge collection of books. In the midst of that, she suddenly reunited with Shinobu, a researcher, who suddenly kissed her back in high school while reading Tanizaki Junichirou's "A Fool's Love"...?! They suddenly started living together, and when he confessed that he "liked" her, Waka turned him down immediately?!!