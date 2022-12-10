Not Available

Chiki

  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

National Media Group

In the south of Russia, where roadside cafes alternate with ripe fruit ruins, three friends of Sveta, Marina and Lyudka work in a brothel. Their former colleague - enterprising Jeanne - went to conquer Moscow, but returned to the girls with a proposal to start a new - legal - business. Gradually, the girlfriends are absorbed by Jeanne's ambitions and are already preparing to put an end to dubious earnings. However, the way to a new life is not as safe as it may seem at first sight. But what you wouldn't do for freedom.

Cast

