In the south of Russia, where roadside cafes alternate with ripe fruit ruins, three friends of Sveta, Marina and Lyudka work in a brothel. Their former colleague - enterprising Jeanne - went to conquer Moscow, but returned to the girls with a proposal to start a new - legal - business. Gradually, the girlfriends are absorbed by Jeanne's ambitions and are already preparing to put an end to dubious earnings. However, the way to a new life is not as safe as it may seem at first sight. But what you wouldn't do for freedom.