Child Genius (US)

Lifetime’s all-new competition series "Child Genius" centers on America’s most extraordinary and gifted children and their families as they prepare for a national intelligence competition. In cooperation with American Mensa, the competition takes place over eight weeks and tests the nation’s brightest young minds on their knowledge of Math, Spelling, Geography, Memory, the Human Body, U.S. Presidents, Vocabulary, Current Events, Zoology, Astronomy and Space, Inventions, Literature and the Arts, Earth Science and Logic. The show features 20 boys and girls ages 8 to 12 from across the country, all competing for a $100,000 college fund and the title of Child Genius 2014. Immediately following the Season 5 premiere of "Dance Moms"®, "Child Genius" bows on Tuesday, January 6, 2015