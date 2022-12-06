Not Available

Child of Our Time is a documentary commissioned by the BBC co-produced with The Open University and presented by Professor Robert Winston which follows up on the lives of 25 babies who were born around the turn of the third millennium as they grow from infancy, through childhood and on to becoming young adults. The aim of the series is to build up a coherent and scientifically accurate picture of how the genes and the environments of growing children interact to make a fully formed adult. The series will follow the people each year from birth to the age of 20. It sets out to answer many unanswered questions, and a large portion of Child of Our Time is made up of experiments on the 25 people to answer some of these questions. One of the most important questions that the series is seeking to answer is "Are we born or are we made?"