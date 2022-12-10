Child without a Home

Not Available

"Don't pity me, just give me money." A smart little girl, Suzu, for the sake of her beloved sick mother, has no choice but to attempt all ways to fork up the money required for the operation. It includes stealing, cheating and almost anything that could yield cash. However, deep within her is a sadness unseen by many. --Snowflakes (source: dramawiki) It received the 1st Television Drama Academy Awards (1994-06-22)for Best Drama and Best Theme Song and also received a Special Award. It was the highest rated NTV drama of 1990s, with average viewership rating around 24,7%.