Childhood's End

  • Drama

Written by Arthur C. Clarke and hailed as a revolutionary work of science fiction since its publishing in 1953, Childhood’s End follows the peaceful alien invasion of Earth by the mysterious “Overlords,” whose arrival begins decades of apparent utopia under indirect alien rule, at the cost of human identity and culture.

Colm MeaneyWainwright
Mike VogelRicky Stormgren
Julian McMahonDr. Rupert Boyce
Charles DanceKarellen
Yael StonePeretta Jones
Daisy BettsEllie Stormgren

