Written by Arthur C. Clarke and hailed as a revolutionary work of science fiction since its publishing in 1953, Childhood’s End follows the peaceful alien invasion of Earth by the mysterious “Overlords,” whose arrival begins decades of apparent utopia under indirect alien rule, at the cost of human identity and culture.
|Colm Meaney
|Wainwright
|Mike Vogel
|Ricky Stormgren
|Julian McMahon
|Dr. Rupert Boyce
|Charles Dance
|Karellen
|Yael Stone
|Peretta Jones
|Daisy Betts
|Ellie Stormgren
