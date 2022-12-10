Childhood Sweethearts Pianist

Not Available

A love story that follows a girl who can't play the piano well and an old crush who can't seem to stand her music. Through a one in a million chance, the sunny and bright Yang Chu Mo gains admission to the prestigious Xing Chen Music Academy where she meets Mu Liu Nian. Yang Chu Mo recognizes him as the boy next door whom she had a crush on when she was younger. She plays a song for him in an attempt to get him to remember her, but he balks at hearing her music. As it turns out, Yang Chu Mo's piano skills are terribly lacking while Mu Liu Nian has an obsessive-compulsive disorder when it comes to music. Determined to win the prize money for a competition, Yang Chu Mo tries to get Mu Liu Nian to be her partner but he rejects her outright. Nonetheless, Yang Chu Mo decides to relay her feelings through the piano.