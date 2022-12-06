Not Available

One of the major success stories of ITV’s children’s programming, this BAFTA award-winning show ran for over a decade and detailed the trials and tribulations of staff and patients at a children’s ward in a busy hospital. Co-written by award-winning writers Paul Abbott (Shameless) and Kay Mellor (The Chase), the series pulled no punches and was loved by adults and children alike for its realistic portrayal of mature themes in a sensitive manner. Made by Granada Television for the Children's ITV Network.