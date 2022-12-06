Not Available

The town of Chilly Beach is a ridiculously unsuccessful Canadian resort community, somehow built on the shores of a drifting ice floe in the far, far north. Its two most adventurous residents are Dale and Frank, two hockey-playing, beer-drinking best friends who have spent their whole lives here largely oblivious to the outside world. Along with the rest of the quirky townsfolk, they confront the inhospitable climate, outrageous culture clashes with visiting foreigners, exaggerated Canadian customs both old and new, and whatever other surreal and perilous situations their unique home throws their way.