'China Beach' was a popular show that aired from April 26, 1988 to July 22, 1991. The show was about a group of nurses just trying to do their jobs in Vietnam TV series introduces the people of the 510th Evac Hospital at China Beach Vietnam, 1967 who include cool but callous Army nurse Colleen McMurphy, naive Red Cross newcomer Cherry White, singer Laurette Barber, and cynical civilian worker/prostitute K.C. Koloski trying to deal with the horrors of war which are never far away from the base and dealing with their own individual lives.