Lost in the vastness of China are sublime landscapes and cultural sites that the Western world has never seen. Now, for the first time ever, these secret places are captured in a journey of discovery that you'll never forget. From a mythical mountain valley that hides 1000 giant stone pillars to ancient Buddhist relics that are rediscovered in the swirling sands of the legendary Silk Road - "China Revealed" ventures into the land of the dragon and brings legends to life. This series was produced by 3net, an American 3D television channel that launched on February 13, 2011 and ceased broadcasting on August 12, 2014.It was a joint venture of Discovery Communications, Sony and IMAX. This series was part of its initial launch lineup.