China's Great Wall is a two-part special that brings to life tales of those who lived and died building China's greatest defensive structure. Using state-of-the-art CGI animation, this special explores the original construction techniques, and features interviews from archaeologists and scientists on the latest findings about the monumental structure. The Great Wall of China is one of humankind's most magnificent achievements, with its story reaching back beyond historical times. The wall extends across peaks and valleys, torrential rivers and vast steppes. It is more than merely a defence, it is a symbol of a division between cultures, and it is key to our understanding of Chinese history and civilisation.